Nikolina Pišek about Vidoj Ristović | Entertainment

Nikolina Pišek about the tragedy that struck her family and the health problems of her late husband Vidoje Ristović

Source: Instagram/nikolina_pisek

Host Nikolina Pišek returned to Croatia after the sudden death of her husband Vidoj Ristović, after living in Belgrade for ten years. She started working after a multi-year break, devoted herself to her daughters and revealed in an interview that “she could not take any personal belongings from the apartment where she lived with her husband and children”.

“When my husband passed away, we found ourselves literally with nothing, on the street. They didn’t let us take personal things, not even Sofia’s toys, from the apartment where we lived with Vidoj. I knew that from that moment on I had to take matters into my own hands, to wrestle with life, so what would happen. However, at no point did I think that there was no way out. Sofija went to school in Zagreb,” said the presenter and pointed out that she and her daughters were abused:

“In an instant, perfection can turn into terrible evil, which is what happened to me. The opposite is probably also possible, there are certainly such cases, but I haven’t heard of them. My daughter and I experienced hell after the tragedy, we were abused and unprotected“.



See description AFTER HIS DEATH, WE DID NOT TAKE ANY TOYS FROM THE APARTMENT IN VRACAR: Nikolina spoke about Vidoj – “He was breathing hard!” Hide description Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 See also We premiere “At gunpoint”, the new EP by FLAN Source: Beautiful and HappyNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/Nenad KostićNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

The presenter revealed that after the death of her husband, she was left without many friends.

“We had no empathy from those who should be closest to us. I had to deal with life’s problems. In such a situation, I didn’t have time to deal with my psyche and because of that I was in a big conflict with a certain number of friends who turned their backs on me, because they didn’t support my decision not to deal with myself,” Nikolina told Gloria.

Pišekova also revealed that her life with Vidoj was a fairy tale, but also revealed that a few months before his death, he went to a cardiologist.

“I noticed that he was breathing a little harder, but I attributed it to a lack of fitness. I begged him to go for an examination, before that he had been to a cardiologist several times and all the findings were normal“.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!