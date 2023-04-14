Host Nikolina Pišek blew up social media users when she introduced them to a new family member.

Source: Instagram/nikolina_pisek

The presenter is very active on social networks where she regularly shares events from her life with her fans, and now she has blown many away when she introduced a new member of her family to them. Nikolina Pišek presented them with a new pet.

“A new member of the family. Unprecedentedly cute and just as dangerous to any shoe that gets in his way. In addition, he has a doctorate in running away to neighboring yards and charming everyone present. I guarantee you haven’t seen anyone who can fall asleep faster and deeper in amazing places. He eats anything that isn’t faster than him, and there aren’t many of those. Arrows are growing. He’s bigger now,” Nikolina wrote alongside a photo of her holding the adorable puppy in a Milan cafe.

Source: Instagram/nikolina_pisek

Nikolina’s husband, Vidoje Ristović, died on May 8 last year in a massage parlor, and the host was left alone with her two daughters and since then she has been exposed to media and public criticism more than ever.

“Things like this help me get back to normal. It was a really hard year and I’m trying to get back to normal and I just have to do it for the sake of my family, my environment, my child, my youngest daughter who definitely depends on me and looks at me and reflects my emotions. So , if I’m bad, she’s bad too,” Nikolina Pišek recently revealed how she feels and commented on the media frenzy in the past period.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!