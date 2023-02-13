Nikos Christodoulides, former foreign minister of Cyprus, won the presidential election, defeating leftist candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in Sunday’s runoff. Christodoulides, 49, presented himself as an independent, but supported by various parties in the center and centre-right area: he was given as a favorite in the polls and obtained the 51,9 of votes, against 48.1 percent obtained by Mavroyiannis, who is 66 years old. The first round of elections was held last Sunday, but none of the 14 candidates had obtained an absolute majority of votes. The final turnout was 72,2 percent.

Voting was held in the “Greek” part of the island, the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union. Cyprus has in fact been divided for nearly fifty years between a Greek Cypriot state to the south and a Turkish Cypriot state to the north. The one to the north is called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and is recognized only by Turkey. One of the main issues that Christodoulides will have to deal with will be the management of relations with the Turkish part of the island and the possible resumption of peace talks, which have so far led to nothing. Compared to Mavroyiannis, a long-time diplomat and negotiator in previous talks between the two sides, Christodoulides has positions tougher against the Turkish side.

