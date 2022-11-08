Home World Niloufar Mardani, the Iranian athlete competes in Turkey without a veil: Mahsa Amini on the shirt
Niloufar Mardani, the Iranian athlete competes in Turkey without a veil: Mahsa Amini on the shirt

Niloufar Mardani, the Iranian athlete competes in Turkey without a veil: Mahsa Amini on the shirt

Another Iranian athlete challenges the regime and participates in a skating competition in Turkey without hijab, the headdress imposed on Iranian women, in solidarity with Mahsa Amini. Niloufar Mardani, a member of the national women’s speed skating team, wore black clothes with the word “Iran” on his shirt when he received the award, without covering his head with a veil, as he did a month ago in Seoul Elnaz Rekabi. the athlete who had competed without a headscarf in the climbing championships. The Ministry of Sport deplored the gesture stating that “the clothing had not been approved by the ministry”.

