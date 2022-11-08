Another Iranian athlete challenges the regime and participates in a skating competition in Turkey without hijab, the headdress imposed on Iranian women, in solidarity with Mahsa Amini. Niloufar Mardani, a member of the national women’s speed skating team, wore black clothes with the word “Iran” on his shirt when he received the award, without covering his head with a veil, as he did a month ago in Seoul Elnaz Rekabi. the athlete who had competed without a headscarf in the climbing championships. The Ministry of Sport deplored the gesture stating that “the clothing had not been approved by the ministry”.

Iran’s Sports Ministry immediately announced she’s no longer a member of national team, hadn’t obtained a permission and was on a personal trip. pic.twitter.com/9RoQb8vxSO — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 8, 2022