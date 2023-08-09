Nimijas Kveta NBA center is not coming to Partizan | Sport

NBA center Nimijas Kveta will not come to Partizan, as he signed a contract with Sacramento.

Partizan will not get the NBA center it picked, since it is Nimijas Kveta (24) signed a new contract with Sacramento. Official confirmation from the club has also arrived, the length of the contract has not been announced, but it is clear that the Portuguese basketball player will still remain in the strongest league in the world and in the team that drafted him.

Kveta was selected with the 39th pick in the 2021 draft, but has spent much more time in the Development League with the Stockton Kings. It seems that Mike Brown wants to give him a chance to try himself in the company of the best and that he will get more opportunities in the upcoming season. He played in the Summer League and made a good impression. He was born in Portugal, started his career in Barierense, and also played for Benfica.

Željko Obradović is looking for reinforcements in the “five” after the departure of Matijas Lesor. Many names are being speculated about, and two more have recently surfaced. Freddie Gillespie who played for Bayern last season and Jalen Reynolds who currently wears the Unix jersey. “Željko is such a different coach, I’m sure he will find someone to fit into his system and continue together as a club. The central position is very important with Obradović, the speed of decision-making, it was important in all his systems. With Veselim, Juda, Batiste, I’m sure he’s looking at everything, what he brings on both sides of the field and will make the right decision, whether two centers, one or whatever, will be the right decision,” Zack Leday said.

