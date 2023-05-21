NIN3S publishes the new and emotional song “Talking To Nobody”

The artist, formerly known as UNER, releases “Talking To Nobody”, an electronic and trip-hop song, with hints of drums and bass, synthesized and vocalized atmosphere. “In these times when people are more oblivious and engrossed in their phone screens, social media and misinformation, ‘Talking to Nobody’ is the sarcastic equivalent of not being heard, as it seems that when we’re talking we do it with a wall or an empty space. This is a form of depravity that eventually leads to the uncomfortable disconnection of souls”, explains NIN3S himself.