Nina Badrić what a house on Hvar looks like | Fun

Nina Badrić owns several properties in Croatia, and this is what her house on Hvar looks like.

It is known that Badrić owns several properties throughout Croatia, and she spends most of her time in her house on Hvar, where she relaxes and rests during the summer days. Although she tries to keep her private life out of the public eye, sometimes she can’t resist sharing some details with her followers.

So, on one occasion, she showed her summer oasis, and revealed what the place looks like, where she goes whenever she wants to be alone, rest or enjoy swimming and sunbathing with her friends. It is a large stone house in a beautiful rustic style, which is equipped with everything you need for complete relaxation.

White stone walls and old-style windows with a beautiful view of nature are what make this house truly special. In contrast to the exterior rustic style, the interior of the house is modern, adapted to enjoyment and relaxation.



LOOK AT THE LUXURIOUS VILLA IN HVARA! Nina Badrić rests here – the singer is enjoying herself in a HUGE HOUSE, this is how she DECORATED it!

