Nina Derentovljević Be human | Info

Humanitarian foundation BUDI HUMAN – Aleksandar Šapić collects funds for Nina Derentovljević (1983).

In October 2022, as part of a systematic examination, a change was noticed on the skin of Nina’s back, after which Nina was referred to the VMA by a dermatologist to have it removed. The operation was performed in February 2023. The HP report showed that it was a malignant melanoma of the skin (Dg. C435 – Melanoma malignum trunci).

Shortly after establishing the diagnosis, a conciliar decision indicated reexcision of the skin sector and a biopsy of the sentinel’s lymph node, where, according to the obtained Ph results, it was determined that metastases of the primary disease were present in the lymph node.

As drugs for stage III of this malignant disease are not available at the expense of the RFZO, the doctors suggested, in addition to regular check-ups for three months, to consider the possibility of applying adjuvant therapy at their own expense, in order to prevent the progression of the disease and the spread of metastases to the internal organs.

In order for Nina to continue her treatment as soon as possible, she needs the help of all people of good will in the form of donations.

Funds are needed for the continuation of treatment, therapy, specialist examinations, laboratory analyses, medicines, supplements, as well as for medical consumables.

For Nina! Let’s be humane!

Enter 1504 and send an SMS to 3030

By payment to a dinar account:

160-6000001670868-17

By payment to a foreign currency account:

160-6000001671345-41

IBAN:

RS35160600000167134541

SWIFT/BIC:

DBDBRSBG