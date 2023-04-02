See how former Parova participant and presenter Nina Prlja looks today

Source: Instagram/official_nina_prlja

She came to the center of media attention in 2016, due to the suspicion that she was part of an organized criminal group that smuggles cocaine into the United Arab Emirates. After she was arrested, because she allegedly tried to smuggle 100 grams of cocaine, Nina served one part of her sentence in CZ, and the other part, for a year, under house arrest.

She even talked about her experience behind bars in the reality show:

“There is no food you like, you eat what they give you. No artificial eyelashes, hairstyles, heels, fur coats… It is very cold there in the winter and hot enough to burn in the summer. The discipline is strict, you walk at a certain time, you do what they tell you. You have to wear tracksuits, no tank tops, because next to you are men looking at you and doing those things“, Nina told and added that every time before taking a shower she experienced stress: “When you go to the shower, you have to have a guard. I had a roommate who looked after me while I showered. Some female inmates have ballpoint pens they are lurking to stab you with. If you don’t have someone to guard you, woe betide you!”.

Nina has been living in Dubai for some time, from where she posts pictures of exclusive restaurants and shops she visits and where she leaves thousands of euros:

See also these photos of Nina Prlje:

