Nina Proročić Rukavina how she lost fingers on her hand | Fun

We fell in love with the actress Nina Proročić Rukavina in the series “The Game of Fate”, and few people know that behind her bright smile and great courage hides an accident that she experienced as a very young child, in which she lost her arm.

Source: YouTube/Good in people/screenshot

Nina Proročić Rukavina she built her acting career in the theater, until she received an offer to play in the popular series “The Game of Fate”. She gladly accepted the invitation to try herself as Una Hristić and replace Dragana Mićalović. From the first moment, her appearance in front of the cameras intrigued the public, and few people know that this beautiful lady she has an interesting life story, and that she already faced serious problems in her childhood.

She was born on August 21, 1990 in Subotica, where she finished elementary school and high school, and in 2010 she enrolled in acting at the Academy of Arts in Novi Sad. She is a member of the Serbian National Theater from Novi Sad, where she plays leading roles in numerous plays.

In her childhood, Nina had an accident while inhaling, as a result of which part of her right hand was amputated, she was left without three fingers – “The towel caught fire because I was inhaling. The towel was above me, when it caught fire, I reflexively defended my face and took that towel off my face, and then my hand got hurt. Amputation had to follow, and that’s the whole story of the accident.” she once told for the show “Good in People” and added:

However, the brave actress didn’t let that kind of handicap stop her from doing whatever she wanted. And her happiness did not end when she managed to enroll in acting – “I can do everything, I was the first to climb the loom, I did complete gymnastics, I played volleyball, I played folklore, I was a soloist. There are no obstacles for me, the only obstacle for me is to cut the meat on the plate, but I can do everything else, so I don’t consider it a disability. I am my own biggest supporter. It’s very nice to have the support of the environment, but I have to have the support of myself to get where I want to go”.

Nina’s role in the series “The Game of Fate” is her first television role – “So far I have only had experience in the theater, so I have stage fright. In the theater you have the right to make a mistake, I mean, you never have the right to make a mistake, but if something didn’t turn out well in in the theater you can always correct it by practicing and performing the next performance, but that’s not the case here. What did you record”, you recorded it and it goes on the air. And many more people see that,” the actress told TV “Prva”.

In her private life, Nina is the mother of a three-year-old boyand her biggest challenge was to balance her work obligations and family life – “I’m really the mother of a three-year-old son, that’s the same for me and Una. I personally don’t feel comfortable when I hear the line from the series: ‘Mother, you left child’, a I am 200 kilometers from my child. My husband and son live in Subotica, where I am from. I’m currently in Belgrade due to the filming of the series, but I’ll go there as soon as I don’t have any filming,” she revealed and pointed out that her husband was the biggest supporter for her to accept the role of Una and thereby open the door to a new part of her acting career.

