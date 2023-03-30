Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Nine soldiers and pilots died in the night collision between two HH60 Blackhawk military helicopters in Kentucky, Trigg county, during a mission of …

Nine soldiers and pilots died in the night collision between two HH60 Blackhawk military helicopters in Kentucky, Trigg County, during a routine training mission. A spokesman for the Fort Campbell military base told the BBC. State Governor Andy Beshear said that, according to initial information, at least 9 people may have died in the accident. These are two aircraft of the legendary 101st Airborne Division.

Local news reports that the accident occurred around 21.35 local time. In a statement to the BBC, a spokesman for the Fort Campbell military base said the two aircraft crashed during “a routine training mission”. “The status of the crew members is unknown at this time,” he said. “The command is currently focused on the care of the military and assistance to their families”.

A model of Blackhawk helicopter that Ukraine bought in the civilian aircraft market to adapt it to military uses

Read the full article

on The Messenger