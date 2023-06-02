Home » Nine people died in Senegal in protests over the conviction of Ousmane Sonko, the current president’s main opponent
World

Nine people died in Senegal in protests over the conviction of Ousmane Sonko, the current president’s main opponent

by admin
Nine people died in Senegal in protests over the conviction of Ousmane Sonko, the current president’s main opponent

At least nine people have died in Senegal in clashes between police and protesters supporting opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, following his two-year prison sentence that his supporters say was designed to prevent him from running for president of next year. The protests and clashes mainly affected the capital Dakar and the city of Ziguinchor, of which Sonko has been mayor since 2022. The nine deaths were confirmed by the Interior Ministry of Senegal, which accused the demonstrators of damage and violence, saying that they still have the situation under control in the country.

In 2021 Sonko was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman and then threatening her with death. Sonko, who is 48 today, denied the accusations and said they were made to penalize him politically. On Thursday, June 1, the court dismissed the rape charge, but still convicted Sonko of engaging in “immoral behavior” towards a person under the age of 21, a crime in the Senegalese penal system. Sonko will be able to appeal, but only if he surrenders to the authorities, which his supporters do not want him to do.

In the previous presidential elections in 2019, Sonko had finished third, with a significant gap from the current president Macky Sall, accused by the opposition of having reduced democratic freedoms in Senegal in recent years. Already in 2021 there had been large protests when Sonko was accused of rape, starting a judicial case that lasted two years and which could have new developments in the coming months.

You may also like

The killer from Mladenovac shot at 3 more...

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

Pnrr, EU: we will carefully monitor the measure...

Academie Française: elected Sylviane Agacinski, feminist against surrogacy...

TOURFOR5G, the stage in Calabria with INWIT

Nord Stream, the house of a woman who...

LIVE Sonego-Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 1-1, Roland Garros 2023...

Djokovic’s training more watched than some matches |...

Had to arrest Putin at the BRICS summit?South...

I’m the Beach are on “Telegram”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy