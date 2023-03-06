Nine policemen were killed in a suicide bombing near the town of Sibi in the B region on Monday morningelucistan, in southwestern Pakistan. According to reports from local authorities, a man on a motorbike approached the truck on which the policemen were traveling and blew himself up: seven other policemen were injured in the attack. At the moment there have been no claims but it is thought that the attack may have been carried out by a member of the Balochistan Liberation Army, a group of militiamen operating in the province of Balochistan, the largest and poorest in Pakistan, which for years he has been fighting against the Pakistani state to demand the right of self-determination of the Baloch population.