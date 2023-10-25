Nine Unknowns, review of Toque de Ánimas (2023)

After the personal triumph that came with the release of his first work as Nine Unknowns, one that has even led him to internationalize his proposal with successful results, Ares Negrete promised to give us a second album that is much darker and more visceral. What was promised seems to be a debt for this Alicante artist, who has not in vain exchanged the natural light of his native Terreta for mythology and Extremaduran customs in a work inspired by the traditional ringing of bells from Tornavacas that now gives the title to his “Touch of Souls” (23).

Three knocks on the golden steel, in order to announce the event of the night and attend to the memory of those who are no longer here, who for obvious reasons fit with pertinent success in the gloomy and melancholic imagination of Negrete, now closer than ever to a techno from beyond the grave capable of raising even the dead from the grave.

Since those ecclesiastical organs treated (“Legend”), we truly feel that we are sneaking into that personal crypt of the unknown and the inhospitable that the artist creates for us with the stroke of keyboard and synth, until concluding with a hard-rocking, 80s single taken from the very bowels of the wood route . A train crash between medievalist tradition and experimental avant-garde that sometimes serves to accelerate the revolutions of a Saturday night, or to set the scene for a role-playing game.

As a hallmark, Ares’s extremely reverberated voice continues to star entirely in the different sections of this new chapter in his discography, with the kind disparity of showing us this time a range of more capable and less tight tonal possibilities (finding passages in the that it is even his own voice that draws the melody above the thick rhythms of the background, as happens in “Dawn dawns in my prison”). They are precisely those nervous and accelerated beats of songs like “The Necromancer” those that will remind us of the emblematic sound of the Belarusian Molchat Doma, natives in the reinvention of post-punk and generational lever for the influence and reference of hundreds of projects indebted to their proposal. For this reason, and knowing that he is free of limits, Ares does not shy away from the possibility of reciting dark and sordid verses on bases of bakalao that grow progressively (a bit as if Varg Vikernes went too far with amphetates), or directly give us, without a hint of complex, songs that could be played at 6 in the morning in any nightclub in a Valencian industrial estate (“Black Smoke”).

Negrete’s pose of tight cheeks and permanent riotous glam, together with his anachronistic nostalgia, emerge unscathed and with a note of an offer marked by a priori antagonistic poles (of the sneaker of “Animal” to shoegaze plucking “Sigh“), where from his synthesizers and modulators the artist creates the perfect time tunnel between yesterday and today, with one foot placed in all those references that come to mind, and another in his own personality . “Touch of Souls” It’s magic, it’s fantasy, it’s occultism and it’s bullshit, but above all it’s the consecration of an underground artist who deserves a greater impact.