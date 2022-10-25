On Double 11, the annual shopping carnival, major brands have launched super-value promotions and seasonal discounts, and there is a strong atmosphere of buying, buying and buying in the air. After all, how can you be soft-handed when you can shave wool for granted only once a year? Autumn and winter are coming, and it is time for all kinds of short boots to debut. Taking advantage of the double 11 to buy a few pairs of fashionable short boots for their shoe cabinets, it is a ceremony for fashionistas to welcome winter. Today, the editor will take a look at it for everyone. Which boots are worth starting with this year’s Double 11?

This autumn and winter, the most stunning short boots are the fusionChinese style commuter boots with new Chinese elements and commuter styleLa! The classical Chinese style elements are added to the capable and stylish daily commuting style, which adds a little Chinese style to the original slightly monotonous commuter wear, which is refreshing and at the same time shows a unique fashion taste.





NineWest Jiuxi boots women’s Chinese style 2022 autumn and winter new cashmere suede fashionable commuter boots

NineWest Nine West2022 autumn and winter new Chinese style sheep suede fashionable commuter short boots. As the main model of NineWest’s autumn and winter in 2022, these short boots are extremely thoughtful in design and workmanship. The extravagant sheep suede leather and slender pointed shoes fully express the elegance and noble temperament of women in the workplace; the cheongsam collar design at the boots complements the elements of the Chinese style buckle, perfectly showing the East in the details. Aesthetically elegant style; 7.5 cm green waist and heel, the design is inspired by the dance poem “Only Green”, which reproduces the unique charm of oriental women’s graceful charm in the stable support.





NineWest Jiuxi thick heel ankle boots women’s 2022 autumn and winter new color matching rear zipper tire leather fashion boots

For commuters, color-blocking fashion short boots can be described as a powerful tool for autumn and winter wear. The neat short-tube shoe last is matched with the outstanding color-blocking design, which is not only versatile and practical, but also shows the noble aura. , nine-point suit pants, or short skirts, you can wear a fashionable atmosphere. Take this pair of NineWest 2022 autumn/winter new tire leather color-blocking thick heel fashion boots as an example. The expensive tire leather is paired with a low-key small flat toe shoe, showing a unique and elegant style; the 6.5 cm geometric thick heel brings At the same time of comfortable foot feeling, it is more casual and fashionable to emphasize the ready to come out; black stitched with off-white, off-white stitched with nude apricot, both colors are particularly eye-catching and stand out, no matter how you choose, you can’t go wrong!

If you are a handsome cool girl, Martin boots must be an unmissable choice this autumn and winter. Martin boots, which are both retro and cool, are especially suitable for concave shapes in autumn and winter. They are good choices for wearing sweaters, floral dresses, jeans, and small black pants. This year’s autumn and winter Martin boots follow the design elements of the classic Martin boots such as the round toe and thick sole, while paying more attention to the polishing of details.





NineWest Jiuxi thick-soled Martin boots women’s 2022 autumn and winter new thin boots classic leather boots

Such as this pair of NineWest Nine West2022 autumn and winter new classic leather platform martin boots, through the toe, sole and other details to create a retro and fashionable tone, not only versatile and easy to wear, but also particularly eye-catching with its unique fashion sense. The very upturned Yuantoe shoe last is matched with a 5 cm cool and thick sole, which is not only fashionable and thin, but also especially temperament. The thick gear design on the sole part is more cool and stylish; the convenient shoe is equipped with a metal side zipper design, which is easy to put on and take off. It can well modify the leg shape, even if the thick-legged star wears it, there is no pressure.





NineWest Jiuxi short boots women’s thick heel 2022 autumn and winter new Chelsea boots round toe middle heel leather boots

In addition, it is easy to wear and less error-proneChelsea bootsIt is also one of the items that cannot be missed in this autumn and winter concave shape.

Compared with the cool Martin boots, the Chelsea boots with the British retro flavor are more obviouselegant and delicate. Whether it’s a workplace commute or everyday leisure, a pair of well-crafted Chelsea boots can add extra points to your outfit. Take this pair of NineWest 2022 autumn/winter new round-toe mid-heel Chelsea boots as an example. The delicate round-toed shoe last is paired with a 6 cm thick heel to create an elegant and straight posture; the elastic knitted elastic design on the side of the boot is both convenient and convenient. It is comfortable to wear and take off without stuffing your feet; the noble and elegant light coffee color and elegant and classic black are especially suitable for autumn and winter wear.



