Greek police said they found a group of 92 completely naked migrants, “some with bodily injuries” last Friday. The migrants, the Greek authorities always reported, entered the country using boats to cross the Evros River. «Turkey’s behavior towards the 92 migrants we rescued today at the borders is a shame for civilization. We expect Ankara to investigate the incident and finally protect its borders with the EU, ”Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi wrote yesterday on Twitter, under a photo showing the group of migrants completely naked.

Turkey dubbed the news as fake news

Turkey called the complaint “disinformation” and “fake news“: “Greece has once again shown the whole world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by publishing photos of these oppressed people who deported after extorting what they owned from them” , the communications directorate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said accusing Athens of “complicity with Frontex”. Speaking of “defamation” by Greece, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Athens “irresponsible” and “shameless”, as reported by Anadolu.

Unhcr calls for an investigation

UNHCR has asked for an investigation to shed light on the circumstances. According to the Greek police they were men, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan.

Among them were also minors, as a UNHCR spokesperson from Athens, Stella Nanou, told the Guardian. “We ask for a full investigation because the circumstances are not clear – said Nanou -. We are always opposed to degrading and cruel treatment and what we have seen is shocking ». As reported by the Greek police, the men said they were taken to the area in three Turkish military vehicles.

Subsequently, and before boarding the rafts, he was given the order to take off his clothes, according to testimonies collected during a joint investigation conducted by the Greek authorities with Frontex officials. Since Saturday, the migrants have been held in the Feres police and border guard station, where they have been given clothes, food and treated for their wounds. In the next few days they should be transferred to the reception and identification center of Fylakio near Orestiada, the northernmost city in Greece, where UNHCR officials intend to collect useful evidence to reconstruct the incident.

The Minister of Citizen Protection (the Greek equivalent of the Ministry of the Interior) Takis Theodorikakos sent a letter to the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ilva Johansson, and to her 27 counterparts from the EU member states to inform them about the incident .