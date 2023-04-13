by siciliafan.it – ​​3 minutes ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! Who thinks that a concert should be serious and solemn, then has not yet attended the “Sconcert” by Nino Frassica. With…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Nino Frassica lands on Prime Video with his Sconcert: “Sono una guast star” appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».