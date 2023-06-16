Home » Nino Rešić died with 20 euros in his pocket Entertainment
Nino Rešić died on October 17, 2007 at the age of 43. He left a big mark behind him, and some details about his life are still emerging.

Source: Youtube/Tv Archive

Singer Nela Bijanić spoke about her late colleague Nino Rešić, who was a big folk star in the nineties. He left behind numerous hits, and his daughter Sandra Reši followed in his footsteps.

Nela Bijanić had the opportunity to collaborate with Nina several times, and the proof that they were friends was her guest appearance at his concert. Remembering everything, she said that she was sorry that he left us with 20 other people’s euros in his pocket.

Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv Grand

“I was at Nino Rešić’s wedding, I’m sorry it ended that way. I was also his guest at the concert. A great singer, the biggest male star. He was very busy, he ended up with the last 20 euros, someone else’s, in his pocket. A golden carriage passes once in a lifetime, it doesn’t pass every day, if you took the gold – you took it. Now I’m talking in general, you have to create something to have behind you, you have to have something when you reach the age of 60-70 and you can no longer sing,” said Nela and revealed what Nino was like when he was not in front of the cameras.

“He liked to drink a little, he was a wonderful singer, when I was a guest at his concert, it was a break, I’m sorry that he left young,” said the singer, and then she also referred to Sandra Rešić, Nino’s daughter.

“I saw that they stepped on her, but I don’t know why. She was in Zvezde Granda, but come on, raise that child, give her energy, so that she knows someone is behind her. Young people need that, Sandra is a wonderful girl, she fought and fought and all the best to her“, said Nela Bijanić.

(WORLD/Nova.rs)

