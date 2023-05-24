Home » Niños Luchando, review of their album Territorio (2023)
“Territory”the first disc of children fighting, it is a work in which we are shown the most sensitive, melodic and electronic facet of the project. Javier Bolívar understands the word “territory” as a starting point from which to set out in search of new directions. That is why this work is his most personal work since he has been in the world of music.

“Territory” It consists of eight songs and has the same essence as the two previous ep’s, but with a clear musical evolution. appreciate the essence of children fighting, but also that eagerness to make music that is more melodic and with clearer and more direct lyrics, always with that characteristic nostalgic sound, achieved thanks to the combination of acoustic instruments with electronics.

Some of the songs on this new album, which have managed to hook us due to the rawness and sincerity of its lyrics, are “GOOD”, “You have to trust me” or “Refugio” in which he is desperate and anxious to receive love from that person whom he considers his safe place.

Without a doubt, this first LP has been a success for children fighting continue to make your way within the Spanish indie scene and I’m sure that they will give a lot to talk about with this project and with all the music that comes in the future. I am eager to accompany you on each and every one of your trips and see where they take me, wherever it is, it is surely a place that is worth it.

