NIPPOP CULTURAL ASSOCIATION presents the photographic exhibition “Dansō? What is Dansō?”

Photo exhibition «Dansō? What is dansō?”:

gender performances and alternative forms of intimacy

from 12 to 29 October 2023 – Parsec Association

The issues dear to the LGBTQ+ community are very topical not only in Italy, but also in Japan. Although there are several points of contact between the LGBTQ+ experience in the two countries, it is important not to make the mistake of overextending concepts and identities typical of the Euro-American queer vision and criticism to communities that live outside the parameters of thought to which we are accustomed . In this regard, the exhibition introduces the public (LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+) to a different way of living outside the norms imposed by society, but also to a different way of being queer, through the exploration of the dansō community.

Dansō literally means “men’s clothing”, and is used in Japan to indicate a woman who dresses as a man and practices Female-to-Male crossdressing. A dansō is therefore a biological woman who dresses as a man and presents herself with a male gender identity and who, at the same time, does not recognize or identify with the categories of ‘transgender’ or ‘non-binary’.

The photographic project created by Marta Fanasca tells the life of a group of dansō escorts in Tokyo, offering very rare images dedicated to the construction and performance of a male identity by the dansō and the development of relationships with clients: a dystopia/utopia sentimental where emotions are performed and sold for an hourly rate, but where boundaries and binarisms blur in the creation of an ideal, new identity, overcoming gender divisions.

The exhibition is therefore proposed as a unique opportunity for citizens to broaden their horizons, moving away from stereotypes and preconceptions not only about contemporary Japan, but also about its lively and thriving LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on October 12, 2023 with two special events: a round table entitled “DANSŌ? WHAT IS DANSŌ? – Performing Love, Selling Love, Buying Love in Contemporary Japan” at 3.00 pm at the Teatro del Baraccano, and at 6.30 pm a meeting with the author of the photos in the exhibition spaces, introduced by Fabrizio Modina (Fondazione M- Cube, art curator) and accompanied by the reading of excerpts from interviews and ethnographic vignettes taken from Dr. Fanasca’s latest work, the monograph Female Masculinity and the Business of Emotions in Tokyo coming out this year by Routledge.

Dr. Marta Fanasca is a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Global Fellow and the exhibition and related events are part of the outputs of her project “Performing Love, Selling Love, Buying Love in Contemporary Japan” (HEU_2022_JAPANPSBL, GA101106521 — Japan PSBL — HORIZON-MSCA-2022-PF-01). The project is funded by the European Union. The opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor the EACEA can be held responsible for this.

