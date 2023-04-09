Waiting lists became appointment lists

Izvor: Twitter, @drdraganmilic

After almost 100 days of work and 12 consecutive working weekends, during which the staff worked without financial compensation, the Clinic for Cardiac Surgery in Nis achieved its goal – the waiting lists were eliminated!

Instead, appointment lists are formed, and patients will no longer wait for surgery for 4-6 months but for 7-15 days.

“Our patients are dying before they get their turn. That’s why we’re going to operate every weekend until the waiting lists are completely gone.”

The employees of the Cardiac Surgery Clinic of the University Hospital of Niš decided to work during the weekend, for which they are not asking for any financial compensation, and their only goal was to reduce the waiting list.

