NISSAN / Townstar ‘full electric’: now also available in Combi version – Companies

The new 100% electric Nissan Townstar has been available for a few days in some European markets also in the Combi version for the transport of passengers. In line with the long-term vision Ambition 2030 to contribute to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world, Nissan introduces a new zero-emission model that is comfortable and versatile, suitable for families.

Townstar EV Combi is equipped with a 90 kW (122 HP) electric motor and 245 Nm of torque. The range of 285 km is guaranteed by a 45 kWh battery which can be recharged in alternating current (11kW and 22kW) or in direct current (80kW) and takes 90 minutes or 37 minutes respectively to go from 15% to 80% of charge. The version with 22 kW battery charger is also equipped with a heat pump to heat the passenger compartment and a battery cooling system to optimize battery life.