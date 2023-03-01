Nives Celzijus stirred passions on social networks with another challenging video.

Izvor: Instagram/nivescelsius/screenshot

Singer Nives Celzijus recently celebrated her 41st birthday, and in her fifth decade she is considered one of the most attractive Croatian women. Recently, she found herself in the center of attention because of the provocative track she dedicated to soccer player Lionel Messi, and on social networks, she “sweats” men with challenging frames almost every day.

After a video from a yacht where the wind blew her shirt under which there are lush natural breasts, and then a photo in a miniature thong in an unusual location, the attractive Croatian made her fans happy again. The pretty singer and the owner of the largest natural breasts this time published a challenging video to which no one remained indifferent.

A short sweatshirt under which a large tattoo on the ribs is visible and a tracksuit from which the thongs that she pulled out as much as possible stirred up passions on her Instagram account. Nives danced, “stirred” her hips, and then turned her back to the camera.

The comments kept coming – “It looks like you have Latino blood…Cuba…Venezuela…”, “What a cat”, “Wow”, and in the sea of ​​those who left her complimentary comments, there were also those who believed that the singer has a few kilos extra: “Lose some weight. We won’t get angry”.

What do you say, how does it look?

