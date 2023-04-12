Home World No 60fps for Redfall on consoles on Day One. Performance mode will come after launch
World

No 60fps for Redfall on consoles on Day One. Performance mode will come after launch

by admin
No 60fps for Redfall on consoles on Day One. Performance mode will come after launch

With a tweet published a little while ago, the official account of Redfall announced that the Performance mode will not be available on consoles at the launch of the game and will be introduced at a later time.

This means that at launch it will be possible to play Redfall on Xbox consoles only in Quality mode, i.e. with a frame-rate fixed at 30fps and with a different resolution depending on the console model: 4K for the flagship Series X and 1440p for Series S.

To be able to play Redfall at 60fps instead it will be necessary to wait for an update following the launch, on whose release date no information has been provided for the moment.

This news is probably destined to raise heated discussions, given that 60fps are now considered indispensable by many, especially for a first-person game like this: it is not difficult to imagine that someone will prefer to wait for the arrival of this update instead of jump into the game at the time of its debut which, we remind you, is imminent (the Day One of Redfall is fixed at 5 maggio and the game will be directly included in Xbox Game Pass).

MX Video – Redfall

See also  Times Square, a pipeline explodes on the street in New York

You may also like

Udinese – Now it’s official: Zemura is a...

MAN / ‘MAN Young Mechanics’: training and integration....

Prices of fish, meat and eggs in the...

China-Taiwan, Xi Jinping prepares the army for “real...

What remains of Bakhmut, the video of the...

After Enea, another baby left in hospital in...

TRENITALIA- TRENORD / 8-hour strike expected on Friday...

Vodafone increases the cost of some rechargeable offers:...

Kora has just released “☆☆☆”, her new mixtape

The violent clashes taking place in Ethiopia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy