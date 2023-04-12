With a tweet published a little while ago, the official account of Redfall announced that the Performance mode will not be available on consoles at the launch of the game and will be introduced at a later time.

This means that at launch it will be possible to play Redfall on Xbox consoles only in Quality mode, i.e. with a frame-rate fixed at 30fps and with a different resolution depending on the console model: 4K for the flagship Series X and 1440p for Series S.

To be able to play Redfall at 60fps instead it will be necessary to wait for an update following the launch, on whose release date no information has been provided for the moment.

This news is probably destined to raise heated discussions, given that 60fps are now considered indispensable by many, especially for a first-person game like this: it is not difficult to imagine that someone will prefer to wait for the arrival of this update instead of jump into the game at the time of its debut which, we remind you, is imminent (the Day One of Redfall is fixed at 5 maggio and the game will be directly included in Xbox Game Pass).