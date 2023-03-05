Serious look, soft voice. “I wonder if anyone in this nation really believes in good conscience that the government deliberately killed over 60 people, including children.” emirates palace, Abu Dhabi. Giorgia Meloni comes out in a khaki suit, speaks to reporters for the first time since his journey began in India and then in the United Arab Emirates. The Italian premier responds in kind to the many questions that have been looming for days on the tragedy of Steccato di Cutro, seventy migrants who died off the Calabrian coast and the bill is provisional. And she calls Frontex, the European border agency, into question: “We have not received any emergency communication from them”.

THE DEFENCE

«I heard that Meloni runs away, doesn’t go to Cutro. Surreal reconstructions», he begins Melons. In the Emirate capital, a harsh letter from the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Voce reached her: “If you have not decided to bring her closeness as Prime Minister, come to Crotone and take her to your mother”. She announces: “I discussed the possibility of celebrating the next Council of Ministers in Cutro, on the subject of immigration”. In the coming days, the government will move to the village overlooking the Ionian Sea, 9 thousand souls shaken by yet another massacre in the Mediterranean. Only yesterday the bodies of two other children, aged three and twelve, were found. The budget will certainly go up. “A torment that strikes me deeply,” Meloni writes on twitter.

In front of the journalists, in the scorching heat of the Emirate afternoon, with the Persian Gulf in the background, emotion gives way to irritation. “Good afternoon, your mute premier is here to answer your questions.” A staunch defense of the government and its interior minister follows, Matteo Piantedosi, from the accusations rained down by the oppositions. The prefect at the head of the Interior Ministry will remain in her place, “the oppositions are asking for the resignation of a different minister every day, it is no longer news“, replies the prime minister caustically, who is expected to meet her minister tomorrow for a point. Meloni retraces the span of six hours – from the first report by Frontex of the caique to the crash on a shoal one hundred and fifty meters from the shore – which ended up at the center of an investigation by the Crotone prosecutor’s office. «No emergency communication from Frontex has reached our authorities. We were not warned of the fact that this boat risked sinking», she explains, «the route is not covered by non-governmental organizations and therefore the government’s provisions on NGOs have nothing to do with this matter. If anyone knows something different, it’s good to say it.’ In short, no omission of aid, that’s the line.

Let alone a malicious omission. This is the suspicion that offends the premier the most. “I ask you, looking into your eyes, if any of you think that the Italian government could have saved 60 people, including a child, and it didn’t”, she repeated to the group of reporters. To the political opponents, who for days have been beating iron shouting at the “state massacre”, Meloni instead asks for “seriousness”: “Since we have been in government we have done everything we could do to save human lives, when we were aware that there was a problem”. The speech continues by justifying the missed visit to Cutro, before the international trip. “The government went on the day of the tragedy with Minister Piantedosi – says the leader of the Brothers of Italy – then the President of the Republic who represents all the institutions went”. She pauses. “Unless someone thinks he’s in competition with the government.” Notice to rivals in Parliament and a jab at the new Pd secretary Elly Schlein, fresh from a (silent) visit to Crotone in the footsteps of Mattarella.

THE TRENCH IN THE CLASSROOM

And precisely in Parliament, this week, Cutro’s long wave will break again. On Tuesday, Piantedosi is expected to receive a briefing in the Chamber, on Wednesday in the Senate. The majority will shield him, without cracks and distinctions, the big names in the parliamentary groups promise. In FdI, two cutting interventions are filed. Summarized thus by whoever is writing them: “Full solidarity with the minister, harsh response to those, press and opposition, who use the tragedy to hit institutions such as the Coast Guard or the Finance”.

So, no step back. The same goes for the European negotiations on the migration front. Yesterday Piantedosi’s summit in Valletta with the counterpart ministers of the Med5 (Malta, Spain, Greece, Cyprus), an opportunity for an exchange with the executive director of Frontex Hans Leijtens. Then it will be the turn of the tables in Brussels. First the Justice and Home Affairs Council of 9-10 March, then the European Council of 23 March where Meloni, with a letter to the EU presidents, once again put the migrant dossier on the agenda. In the meantime, the Viminale is working to file the Italian legislation on migratory flows under the direction of Palazzo Chigi. On the horizon, a squeeze on applications for international protection. Shirts too loose, they complain from the government pointing the finger at the previous tenants. The hotspot system is also being studied to collect applications directly in the countries of transit and origin, perhaps using embassies and consulates as Spain already does. Hypothesis only under consideration, for now. Waiting for the CDM in Cutro, where everything has (re) begun.

