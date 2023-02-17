Last week’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey claimed the lives of at least 41,000 people, including earthquake-resistant mansions and the collapse of numerous buildings, roads that were shaken to pieces and rifts in the ground. What is concerning is that no one died in the strong earthquake in the small town of Erzin (Erzin), and no buildings collapsed. All this is due to the local determination not to allow construction projects that violate state regulations for a long time!

American media “ABC” (NBC) reported that Erzin was only 112.6 kilometers away from the epicentre, surrounded by mountains. After the strong earthquake struck, some buildings were damaged to the extent that it was not safe for people to stay there, and the bus station was also damaged. It was sealed up, and the rubble was scattered all over the place.

In addition, people live as usual, restaurants are available, shops are open, roads are intact, the police focus on directing traffic rather than assisting in search and rescue, and there are no tall buildings in the area, which reduces related risks.

By contrast, the town of Osmaniye, 19 kilometers away, is very different, where houses have been razed and victims are still struggling to get aid.

Tibikoglu, a 39-year-old man who has worked in Erzin for six years, believes that after the earthquake, 20,000 people have flocked to Erzin, and the local population has increased by 50%.

He said that the former and current mayors insisted that buildings that failed to meet building codes were not allowed to be built. Once officials found that the buildings that violated the construction would be demolished. “Some local people are very angry,” but the mayor Stand firm and know that a big earthquake will come sooner or later!

Tibikoglu said it was not clear why other cities were not doing so, or if there were connections between local politicians and contractors, and said stricter government regulations could limit a tragedy of this magnitude.