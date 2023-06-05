no CGI-only trailer for First Parties and more info

One week after theXbox Games Showcase & Starfield Directthe highly anticipated event that will take place Sunday 11 at 19:00with a series of tweets the head of the Marketing division of Xbox Aaron Greenberg wanted to clarify content and duration of the event.

First, Aaron explained that at the event no First Party games (i.e. those published by Microsoft, whether developed internally or through third-party developers, such as Contraband), will be shown with full computer graphics (CGI) trailer. The titles of the Xbox Games Studios they will all be in-engine or in-game, with the presence or absence of cinematic sequences (which, we add, could also be in CGI, but would not constitute the entire trailer). And each trailer will have a clear indication of the type of graphics shownso viewers know what they’re watching.

Obviously this does not mean that it will only be about upcoming games, and in fact the manager explains it clearly: only games expected in the next 12 months will not be shown, which instead had been announced at last year’s event only to be rejected due to a series of postponements. We also remind you that while the in-game trailers can actually give us an idea of ​​the final game, the in-engine ones could also be just concepts based on the game engine, but then the final games could turn out to be different. Suffice it to recall the in-engine trailer of the Slipspace Enginewhich later turned out to be very different from the graphics seen in Halo Infinite. It is also possible that there will be third-party games with CGI trailersas Aaron specifically only talks about First Party titles.

Beyond that, Greenberg explained that the event (including the Starfield demonstration) will last approximately two hours in totalthen from 19:00 to 21:00, and that there will be no trailers for movies or TV series. Xbox studios have several productions of this type in development, from new season of Halo at the Fallout TV series until the minecraft moviebut this will not be the place to get updates on these productions.