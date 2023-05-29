No classes in the north of Kosovo and Metohija Info

In all schools in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, classes are suspended due to the presence of the Kosovo police in full military gear.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

At the meeting of school directors in the north of Kosovo with the head of the School Administration, a decision was made to continue the suspension until the withdrawal of the police.

The meeting was held after many calls and messages to school principals and class teachers from parents expressing concern and fear for the safety of children, given that there are policemen with long barrels and in full military gear in the immediate vicinity of the schools and on the way to them, as well as transporters at the very entrances to schools, reports RTS.

At the meeting, it was concluded that in all the schools in the north of Kosovo, due to the presence of the Kosovo police in full military gear, teachers and students are not able to conduct classes unhindered and safely.

The parents will be informed by the class teachers when the students will return to the school desks again.

Two days ago, the Kosovo police forcefully stormed the municipal buildings in Zubin Potok, Zvečan and Leposavic, using tear gas, smoke and shock bombs against the Serbs who tried to prevent them from entering the municipal premises. On that occasion, more than 10 Serbs were injured.

The National Security Council of Serbia decided yesterday that the Armed Forces of Serbia remain at the highest level of combat readiness for the time being due to the brutal use of force by /Prime Minister of the Government of Self-Proclaimed Kosovo/ Aljbin Kurti and his forces against the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.