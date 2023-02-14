Home World no, GoG Galaxy hasn’t recently changed the Starfield release date
no, GoG Galaxy hasn’t recently changed the Starfield release date

no, GoG Galaxy hasn’t recently changed the Starfield release date

In the last few hours, a rumor has started circulating about the highly anticipated Bethesda RPG, Starfieldaccording to which the PC client of the GoG store, GoG Galaxywould have just set the title’s launch date to June 29ththus “leaking” the release date not yet officially announced.

In reality it is a “non-news” without foundation: that date has always been such on the GoG client and has not been recently inserted: it proves it a tweet dated July 12, 2022which has already been mentioned.

No news or leaks, therefore: to find out when we can become explorers of Constellation we will have to wait for the already anticipated event dedicated to the game, of which we hope to know the date soon.

