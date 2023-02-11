In 1.28.03, the Swiss Jasmine Flury – 29 years old and only one win in her career but in super-G – won the gold in the downhill of Meribel. Silver in 1.28.07 to the Austrian Nina Ortlieb and bronze in 1.28.15 to the other Swiss Corinne Suter, Olympic champion in Beijing and world champion in Cortina. Out for Sofia Goggia, best blue was Elena Curtoni, 11th in 1.29.08 while the 12th place in 1.29.09 went to Laura Pirovano and the 18th in 1.29.44 to Nicol Delago.

No gold for Sofia Goggia who in the Meribel world downhill made a series of mistakes on the jumps, then risking in the final stretch after a ‘gleaning’ and hitting a door with a fork and consequent disqualification.

“I am more sorry than disappointed, but I have given everything and I have nothing to reproach myself for. Life goes on and now we must focus on the next World Cup goals”: this was the Sofia Goggia first reaction after the world championship downhill. ”I gave everything and up to that moment I was there,” said Goggia, referring to when he hit a door towards the end of the race. ”A ski caught me in the snow ‘ with a glean – she added – and I found myself at the door. I didn’t even realize I had got on the fork, and I reached the finish line. But then I saw what had happened'”. This world championship descent was therefore, for her and for the Italy of skiing, the worst of the season. “But this certainly doesn’t affect my value”, the comment of the blue champion.

