“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly” marriage

The writer Michelle Murgiawho at the beginning of May had revealed in an interview that she had stage four cancer and that she had a few “months” to live, got married in a civil ceremony with Lorenzo Terenzi. The writer herself announced it on Instagram, but she asked not to receive “best wishes” because the ritual was celebrated “reluctantly”.

Michela Murgia’s announcement

In a post published on Instagram on the morning of Monday 15 July, accompanied by the song by Anouk ‘Nobody’s Wife’, Michela Murgia wrote: “A few days ago Lorenzo and I got married civilly. We did it ‘in articulo mortis’ because every day there is a different physical complication, I go in and out of the hospital and now we no longer take anything for granted”.

The writer then explained: “We did it reluctantly: if we had had another way to guarantee each other’s rights we would never have resorted to one such a patriarchal and limited toolwhich forces us to reduce a much richer and stronger experience to the representation of the couple, where the number 2 is the opposite of who we are”.

“No wishes” for the wedding of Michela Murgia

Michela Murgia’s post goes on like this: “No greetings Why the ritual we would have liked does not yet exist. But it will exist and we want to contribute to its birth”.

Then the writer announced: “In a few days in the garden of the still moving house we will bring to life our idea of ​​celebrating the queer family. Our promises will not be what we were forced to make the other day. We want to share it in our own way and we will do it from this profile, without journalists or various media”.

You may be interested Michela Murgia cuts her hair to zero in a social video: “The sardness of my hair has given way”

The “spiritual legacy” of Michela Murgia

The message posted on Instagram by Michela Murgia ends with a wish: “Our personal experience, like that of all3, today is more political than ever and if I could leave asymbolic legacyI wish it was this: another relationship modelone more for those who have had to fight in life always feeling something less”.

Cosa means “in the joint of death”

In announcing her marriage, Michela Murgia specified that it was celebrated “in articulo mortis”: this phrase literally means “deathbed“.

Photo source: ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

