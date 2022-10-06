Home World No hot water in public offices and more teleworking: France launches its austerity plan
World

PARIS. Faced with the flare-up in prices and the risk of energy cuts, France is today launching a vast plan that aims to save energy by 10% over the next two years. In this battle, the public administration of Paris shows itself at the forefront, with a greater use of teleworking, cold water in public buildings, reducing the speed of blue cars.

The government also intends to encourage companies and individuals to reduce consumption. Among other things, an extensive pedagogical campaign in the media is planned. The “sobriety plan” will be presented in the afternoon by the premier, Elisabeth Borne, accompanied by several government ministers. Among other things, the appeal to compatriots to turn down the radiator and pay attention to the lights on in the evening was confirmed, but also an incentive to teleworking and car-sharing.

The watchword is “Every gesture counts”: the French government is focusing on energy savings to get the country through the next winter season, in which there will be no gas from Russia. The French government’s push towards “energy sobriety” also aims to bring France closer to the European Union objectives, so that climate neutrality must necessarily be achieved by 2050. To avoid any shortages of gas or electricity in the coming winter months, the government aims for a rapid 10% reduction in energy consumption. However, many cities have not waited for the government to act: an increasing number of localities have already lowered the thermostats in swimming pools, sports halls and other places. Some even turned off the street lamps at night.

