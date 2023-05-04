no injuries but delays of up to two hours due to high speed

A train without passengers, which was on its way to the depot, derailed from the tracks in Florence, in the Romito areanear the central station of Santa Maria Novella.

No injuries were reported, but heavy repercussions on rail traffic were reported. Greater journey times for Intercity, regional and Av also up to 130 minutes, as can be seen from the billboards in Santa Maria Novella station (below the photo). Then times slowly got shorter.

In the late afternoon Trenitalia announces that the circulation is gradually recovering. But the hardships continue.

The accident According to what was later explained by Fs, everything happened at 12:30 in Santa Maria Novella: «The front wheels of a regional train empty that returned to the depot at the end of the commercial service, while traveling at low speed and without passengers on board, are leave the railway station causing the convoy to stop”.

The presence of the train, still explains Fs, «at the moment inhibits the use of some tracks on the entrance and exit route from the station, causing delays and changes to circulation in the Florentine hub. Rfi technicians are at work to restore regular circulation.

The dynamics Polfer is trying to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident. According to the very first hypotheses – which however will have to be confirmed or denied by subsequent technical investigations – the train may have had a little bump, perhaps due to some pieces that may have come off: Polfer, during the inspection, in fact seized some parts of the components. It remains to be seen whether those pieces ended up on the ground as a cause of the accident or as an effect. Also sifted through the tracks to see if there was any some worn parts. The technicians are trying to figure out if the accident involved two carriages of the train during the stages of the accident. Traffic was suspended as a precaution precisely because the event occurred near a track exchange. See also Ukraine-Russia: Putin warms up nuclear weapons. NATO: "Unacceptable step"

The voices in Santa Maria Novella An entire elementary school group Don Lorenzo Milani from Figline is camped out next to the station gates, among backpacks, bottles of water and snacks. A Rai camera arrives to film the inconvenience caused by the delays and the children get excited, waving to the operator. «For them it is a party – explains a teacher – For us and the accompanying parents a little less. As soon as we learned of the mishap, we immediately interrupted our trip and hurried here from Piazza del Duomo to see if we could find the first available train to return home to Pian di Scò. Nothing for now”. «A big problem – explains the student Francesco – I have to go to Rome for a university exam to be taken tomorrow. I had decided to leave a day early to avoid any unforeseen events… it went badly for me».

Difficulties too for commuters. Someone tries to change station: «Let’s try Campo di Marte, trains no longer leave from here». Others complain about the umpteenth day of passion: «For the moment there are no communications regarding the restoration. The advice that is given is only to go to Florence Rifredi or Campo Martegiven that the trains that travel along the via Statuto line, without touching Santa Maria Novella, circulate at least in part, even if there may still be cancellations and delays, bearing in mind that the same section is covered by all high-speed trains, since they cannot go to Santa Maria Novella». See also Australian Immigration Minister: Priority approval for offshore applications to increase the number of immigrants | Australian visa | Epoch Times

