World

by admin
I had already experienced the joy of being able to make beautiful and fragrant bread effortlessly with the technique of No Knead Bread years ago and I have definitely never left it.

Being able to bake a bread or in this case a perfect Pan Brioche without the slightest effort, if not to measure the ingredients and do the math on the leavening times I must admit that it gives great satisfaction and above all removes the fear of dough, folds and counter folds and above all it leaves the sense of magic.

I learned about this no-knead dough from Elena author of the blog (for me better than the silver spoon or any other cookbook) BreastFood and as I saw on FB the its result I couldn’t stop myself from trying.

I must say that the scent that invades the house when you take it out of the oven is pure magic and if you take it out of the oven in the evening for the following morning like I did it is even better, here the following morning the puppy of the house had a petit breakfast prince!!!!

Try try try to do it and I insist because it will take you longer to read the recipe than to do it 🙂

Pan Brioche without dough

Ingredients for a 30 cm long rectangular loaf pan:

250 g of Manitoba flour

75 g of warm water

11 g of fresh yeast

50 g of sugar or liquid honey

2 eggs at room temperature

100 g of butter, melted in a bain-marie and left to cool

1 pinch of salt

for garnish: a yolk a spoonful of milk granulated sugar

Dissolve the yeast in warm water. In a bowl, collect all the ingredients, avoiding bringing salt and yeast into contact. Mix until a homogeneous dough is obtained.

Cover the bowl with cling film and leave to rise for 2 hours. Transfer the covered bowl to the refrigerator and let sit for a minimum of 24 hours to a maximum of 5 days.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator, shape the dough into a braid. Transfer the braid into a 30 cm long rectangular loaf pan lined with baking paper. Leave to rise in a warm place for a couple of hours. Heat the oven to 180°C. In a small bowl, beat the egg yolk with the milk and brush the surface of the braid. Sprinkle with granulated sugar and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes, until optimal browning is achieved.


