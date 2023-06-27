“No longer a luxury” Biden announced a $42 billion plan! what’s going on?Tesla was downgraded by a number of investment banks – yqqlm

On the 26th local time, the three major US stock indexes closed down across the board, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1%. Affected by the political situation in Russia, market sentiment continued to deteriorate. Also, concerns about the global economy continued after Germany’s IFO business climate index fell sharply in June.

Large technology stocks were sold off, Tesla fell more than 6%, Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla’s rating from “buy” to “neutral” in the latest report; Nvidia, Facebook parent company Meta, Google A fell over 3%.

On the same day, U.S. President Biden announced that he will allocate 42 billion U.S. dollars nationwide for related infrastructure construction in places where there is no high-speed Internet service or the service is too slow. He added: “These investments will help every American, and we won’t leave anyone behind.”

On the 26th local time, the three major US stock indexes closed down across the board, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1%. As of the close, the Dow was at 33714.71 points, down 0.04%; the S&P 500 was at 4328.82 points, down 0.45%; the Nasdaq was at 13335.78 points, down 1.16%.

Last week, the upward trend of U.S. stocks encountered resistance. Among them, the Nasdaq ended its eight-game winning streak and the S&P 500 ended its five-game winning streak.

Rick Bensignor, founder of Bensignor Investment Strategies, wrote in a note to clients that there is finally some profit-taking in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after their sharp gains over the past few months.

Michael Wilson, a well-known short seller on Wall Street and Morgan Stanley strategist, said that the U.S. stock market is facing a “wall of worry” that could trigger a sharp sell-off in the near future. Michael Wilson believes that the S&P 500 is at risk of falling in the near future. “The headwinds clearly outweigh the tailwinds, and we believe the risk of a sharp equity correction has never been higher,” he said in a note to clients on Monday. He expects the S&P 500 to end the year at 3,900 and then close next year. It rose to 4200 points in the second quarter.

Also, market sentiment continued to sour following the Wagner Group flare-up in Russia last weekend. “It remains to be seen of course what happens in the next day or two, but if there is still uncertainty over Russia’s leadership, investors may flock to safe-haven assets,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. With some easing, investors may still be nervous about the ensuing instability and may remain cautious.”

In terms of macroeconomics, the Dallas Fed’s business activity index in June was -23.2, expected to be -20, and the previous value was -29.1. Among them, the manufacturing output index was -4.2, the previous value was -1.3; the manufacturing employment index was 2.2, the previous value was 9.6; the manufacturing shipment index was -17, the previous value was -3; the new order index was -16.6, the previous value was -16.1.

In addition, the latest data released by the German Ifer Economic Institute on the 26th local time showed that the German business climate index dropped sharply from 91.5 points in the previous month to 88.5 points in June, the lowest level since December last year, far below market expectations 90.7.

The data shows that among the four indicators that make up the business climate index, the business climate index of the manufacturing industry has deteriorated significantly, and the indexes of the service industry, trade and construction industries have also declined.

Clemens Pfister, director of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, said that the surveyed companies are less satisfied with the status quo of industry operations, and their expectations for the next few months are more pessimistic. In particular, the weakness of industry has put the entire German economy in a difficult situation. .

Biden announces $42 billion high-speed internet plan

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he will allocate $42 billion nationwide for related infrastructure construction in places where there is no high-speed Internet service or the service is too slow. High-speed internet is no longer a luxury but an “absolute necessity,” Biden said, promising to give every home in America access to the internet using American-made cable by 2030.

Biden pointed out that this is the largest investment in high-speed Internet in the United States to date, because the government wants to serve everyone, and Internet access is as important as electricity, water or other basic services.

It is understood that 19 states have received more than $1 billion in funding, of which the top 10 states are Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia State and Washington State.

With the announcement of the high-speed internet plan, the Biden administration launched the second phase of its “Invest in America” ​​tour.

Tesla fell more than 6% and was downgraded by many investment banks

Large-scale technology stocks generally fell, Tesla fell more than 6%, Nvidia, Facebook parent company Meta, and Google A fell more than 3%; Microsoft, Amazon, and TSMC fell more than 1%, and Apple fell slightly.

On the news, Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla’s stock rating to “neutral” on Monday, joining Morgan Stanley and Barclays, which downgraded Tesla’s stock rating last week.

In its latest report, Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla from “buy” to “neutral” and set a price target of $248 per share. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney said: “Currently, the market has given more confidence in Tesla’s long-term opportunity (raised target stock price); but we also realize that fierce competition makes it difficult to price new cars, which will continue to drag on Tesla. Pull up this year’s car gross profit margin.”

Morgan Stanley and Barclays pointed out that Tesla faces fierce competition in the Chinese market and may be forced to cut prices. Therefore, profit expectations for Tesla may be lowered in the future.

Energy stocks generally rose. Imperial Petroleum rose more than 4%, Petrobras, Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy rose more than 2%, Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose nearly 2%, and ConocoPhillips and Shell rose more than 1%.

International oil prices rose slightly on the 26th. As of the close of the day, the price of light crude oil futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose US$0.21 to close at US$69.37 a barrel, an increase of 0.30%; the price of London Brent crude oil futures for August delivery rose US$0.33, It closed at $74.18 a barrel, an increase of 0.45%.

Chinese concept stocks were mixed, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 0.18%. In terms of individual stocks, TAL rose nearly 6%, Dingdong Maicai rose more than 3%, Xiaopeng Motors rose 2.63%, Ideal Automobile and New Oriental rose nearly 2%, JD.com and Baidu rose slightly; Ctrip, NetEase, Weilai, Pinduoduo Wait for a slight drop.

