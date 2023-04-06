Home World No Man�s Sky is updated again with the �Interceptor� update
World

No Man's Sky is updated again with the "Interceptor" update

by admin
No Man�s Sky is updated again with the �Interceptor� update

A short distance from the update 4.1 “Fractal”, the developers of Hello Games continue to support the infinite universe of “No Man’s Sky” with the addition of improvements and new features through the new update 4.2 “Interceptor”; available immediately on Xbox One and Series with visual enhancements thanks to Xbox support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology.

