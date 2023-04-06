16
A short distance from the update 4.1 “Fractal”, the developers of Hello Games continue to support the infinite universe of “No Man’s Sky” with the addition of improvements and new features through the new update 4.2 “Interceptor”; available immediately on Xbox One and Series with visual enhancements thanks to Xbox support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology.
