Somewhere in certain countries around the world, people are scrambling to take a first trip into space. Others push in all directions to inaugurate their TGV. In the meantime, there are those who show great satisfaction at having built a 1,000 megawatt power plant.

However, in the marshy dump that surrounds the city, is our city, Ndjamena. That night around 8 p.m., I come back from my walks, our neighborhood is in the dark, it looks like the tomb of a wizard. There is no electricity. A few hours later, I hear the cries of children coming from outside. So I go out to make the observation, it was the current of the evil national electricity company commonly called the “SNE”.

She came to hear from us. And take the opportunity to shed some light on our area, after several days spent on the side of the minister and the local generals. Faced with this situation, I observed with attention this melancholy sequence which animates these children. And I saw the joy, lively and intense. Days pass and these habits of singing at the arrival of the current settle. I immediately concluded that we still have a long way to go.

However, on the night of Saturday to Sunday last, I was scrolling late on Twitter and there this time, there is a tweet that caught my attention. This is the online media Tchadinfos where in a section called “Fact-checking” he mentions that according to his reporters on the ground, the SNE would have succeeded in enlightening the Chadian capital.

So shocked by this caustic and scathing tweet. I couldn’t help myself and I immediately retorted. And I went straight to bed. As if that were not enough, the next day upon waking another average announces that the N’Djamenois are celebrating the record of three days without a power cut. Their impudence flabbergasted me. Decidedly, these media and their outdated information will eventually give me a stroke one day.

Suffice to say that we often break world records for absurdity, something not to be overlooked. But this time I believe we have reached the climax. And I can already predict the sequence of folk events that will follow. What do I know maybe with the support steps.

So faced with this simulacrum of absurdity, I give myself the right to express my disagreement. No, I am a Chadian citizen, I am not looking forward to the return of the current. It is both shameful and despicable. And all the time I must admit that I was disappointed by the few papers of our media. It’s a bit Kafkaesque and absurd.

Because access to electricity is an absolute right for every Chadian. It is the seventh goals of sustainable development, defined by the United Nations. It is inconceivable that a normal individual could applaud having electricity. In addition to manifesting feelings of pride. How will I explain this in 2023?

Really, being Chadian at that time also meant getting ready to read and listen to such declarations. Like what “being Chadian is a complex task”. Meditate on it.