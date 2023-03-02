Fedez, the great absentee. The rapper didn’t show up for the season 3 press conference Lol: whoever laughs is outwhich he co-hosts with Frank Matano.
Highly anticipated after the social disappearance following the Sanremo festival (about which a thousand allegations have been made, from a marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni to an advertising hype), the singer did not attend the event and did not even send a video contribution. “He follows us from afar,” explained Serena Dandini that she conducted the press conference of the comedy show.
The recent stutter
So it was Matano’s turn to do the honors, together with Dandini and the competitors of the third season: Herbert Ballerina, Fabio Balsamo, Luca Bizzarri, Cristiano Caccamo, Paolo Cevoli, Marta Filippi, Nino Frassica, Paolo Kessisoglu, Brenda Lodigiani and Marina Massironi . With them also the special guest Maccio Capatonda, engaged in appearances as a jammer against the competitors.
The third season of Lol: whoever laughs is outwill debut on March 9 your Amazon Prime. But now it is the absence of Fedez that is causing discussion: in his latest, very rare social appearances, the singer has been shown to suffer from a form of stutteringbut it is not known whether his choice to desert the event is connected to this issue.