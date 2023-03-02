Fedez, the great absentee. The rapper didn’t show up for the season 3 press conference Lol: whoever laughs is outwhich he co-hosts with Frank Matano.

Highly anticipated after the social disappearance following the Sanremo festival (about which a thousand allegations have been made, from a marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni to an advertising hype), the singer did not attend the event and did not even send a video contribution. “He follows us from afar,” explained Serena Dandini that she conducted the press conference of the comedy show.