Home World no message, not even video – breaking latest news
World

no message, not even video – breaking latest news

by admin
no message, not even video – breaking latest news

Fedez, the great absentee. The rapper didn’t show up for the season 3 press conference Lol: whoever laughs is outwhich he co-hosts with Frank Matano.

Highly anticipated after the social disappearance following the Sanremo festival (about which a thousand allegations have been made, from a marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni to an advertising hype), the singer did not attend the event and did not even send a video contribution. “He follows us from afar,” explained Serena Dandini that she conducted the press conference of the comedy show.

The recent stutter

So it was Matano’s turn to do the honors, together with Dandini and the competitors of the third season: Herbert Ballerina, Fabio Balsamo, Luca Bizzarri, Cristiano Caccamo, Paolo Cevoli, Marta Filippi, Nino Frassica, Paolo Kessisoglu, Brenda Lodigiani and Marina Massironi . With them also the special guest Maccio Capatonda, engaged in appearances as a jammer against the competitors.

The third season of Lol: whoever laughs is outwill debut on March 9 your Amazon Prime. But now it is the absence of Fedez that is causing discussion: in his latest, very rare social appearances, the singer has been shown to suffer from a form of stutteringbut it is not known whether his choice to desert the event is connected to this issue.

See also  35-year-old leftist party coalition candidate Boric wins the Chilean election promises to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor

You may also like

Convicted of mafia, he is acquitted after the...

Japanese defense budget hits record high protesters: the...

The mother kept her son locked in the...

My Lifestyle Happiness Therapy ~ Majoie Koutohounou

DAIMLER BUSES- EVOBUS / Structural changes planned for...

Tom Sizemore has ‘no chance’

“Okumura Mondo in Hakata Hankyu” will be held!

Eurovision ticket prices | Entertainment

The “Havana syndrome” was hardly caused by hostile...

Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage, controversy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy