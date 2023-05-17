by gds.it – ​​1 minute ago

The night at the San Siro is Nerazzurri. Inter wins the pass to the Champions League final after 13 years by eliminating Milan in the Milanese Euroderby. It ends 1-0 thanks to a goal by Lautaro Martinez (scored in the 29th minute of the second…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «No miracle for Milan, Inter go to the Champions League final appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper gds.it».