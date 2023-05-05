“No more fossils, let’s occupy!”. Climate, the new wave of student protests across Europe

22 schools across Europe are busy in a new youth campaign against climate change. The slogan “End Fossil: Occupy!”, no more fossil: occupations, signals the evolution and tightening of the protest movement which had reached its peak in 2019. No longer just marches and demonstrations in the square: now young people are taking over the education buildings.

Among the countries involved are Germany, where the University of Berlin was occupied but also that of other cities including Bremen, Wolfenbüttel and Magdeburg, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal.