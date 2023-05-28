“No negotiation is possible, Ukraine will win”, the interview with Zelensky’s first adviser Mykhailo Podolyak

“No negotiation is possible, weapons will speak and Russia will have to ratify defeat. She has already lost, it’s only a matter of time ”. Mykhailo Podolyakthe first adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is peremptory: interviewed by Republic he explains that any negotiating perspective has faded and we will have to prepare for a tough battle without discounts.

Ukraine only wants a complete military victory followed by a summit to ratify the military result obtained on the ground, with no space for the peace attempts that are underway, such as the Chinese or