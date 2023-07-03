No one will study at the Faculty of Mathematics in Belgrade Info

There is a shortage of about 700 mathematics teachers, and there are also shortages of computer science, physics, chemistry, and foreign language teachers.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

At the Faculty of Science and Mathematics in Novi Sad, only one candidate applied for the position of physics and chemistry teacher this year. For the math teacher eight. The situation is similar at other universities in Serbia, writes “Euronews Serbia”.

At the Faculty of Mathematics in Belgrade, there are places for 70 freshmen on the mathematics teacher course, and only 16 candidates applied. The same pain is shared by the Belgrade faculties where physics and chemistry teachers are trained.

Serbia is already facing a shortage of teaching staff. There is a shortage of about 700 mathematics teachers, and there are also shortages of computer science, physics, chemistry, and foreign language teachers. Experts say that the main reason is low salaries in education, but also the degradation of the teaching profession. Vice-dean for teaching at the Faculty of Arts in Novi Sad, prof. Tatjana Pjevac says that there are a lot of budgetary positions at that faculty, but that there is very little interest in teaching professions.

“We will really face a big problem as to who will teach the children in primary and secondary schools in deficit occupations – physics, chemistry, mathematics,” said the professor.

In Belgrade, the same problem

At the Faculty of Mathematics in Belgrade, the situation is slightly better than last year, but they are still far from the desired number of candidates. Last year, only eight candidates for mathematics teacher applied, while this year there are 16.

Vice dean for teaching at the Faculty of Mathematics in Belgrade, prof. Miloš Arsenović says that compared to last year, they now have twice as many candidates, but that “twice is very little, very little”.

“We share the pain with other teaching faculties. It is not a specificity of mathematics only. Here, our neighbors are physicists and chemists, suffering the same pain“, says Prof. Arsenović.

Source: Shutterstock/michaeljung

Teachers say that education is bypassed, primarily because of the low salary and poor status of professors. “Being an educator in Serbia today is difficult, you are hindered and you are not allowed the authority of knowledge from many sides. On the one hand, the law allowed parents to interfere in the work of the teacher, on the other hand, the ministry created such a program that does not allow critical thinking, but builds followers from those children.“, says Stanko Kržić, professor of Serbian language and literature and adds that “society is in the stage of ultimate metastasis”.

Classes are also taught by pensioners

“Cancer has taken over all institutions and now it manages to take over education as well. This mestastasis is dangerous and brings with it victims, and unfortunately we had the misfortune to watch those victims,” ​​said Kržić. The small number of people interested in this call will lead to a shortage of staff, which is already noticeable in many schools, so it is difficult for the principals to find a replacement, and the classes are held by engineers, graduate students, and often pensioners.

The faculties are aware that the study program must be more interesting, but they also propose the introduction of scholarships for the best students already in secondary schools. “If some kind of contract were to be signed even with the schools, if you finish your studies within the deadline, plus one year, you would have a job. That would be something and of course a salary increase, a serious increase.”, says prof. Miloš Arsenović.

The deans of the faculties of natural sciences and mathematics, which have a lot of teaching majors, held a meeting at the end of March and the beginning of April and made several suggestions on what the state would have to do to change the picture, to enroll more candidates.

They are asking for a salary increase

“Today, children are looking at what they will live on. The material status of teachers should be better, the salary should be above the average in Serbia. Also, the reputation of the teaching profession has been degraded and the students see that“, says Prof. Pjevac.

Some of the proposals include abolishing the five-year education for teachers. According to the current Rulebook that prescribes the level of teacher education, to work in a school, a candidate must have completed basic and master’s studies. “Our proposal is that candidates who have completed basic, four-year studies work in schools. Since these are integrated studies that last five years, the tendency is to return to the four plus one system, so that in the first four years of study, they have courses in psychology , pedagogy, methodology and then enroll in master’s studies,” she stated.

Source: Shutterstock.com/keunhyungkim

He adds that one of the proposals is to introduce two-subject studies, so that candidates can teach two subjects at school, for example mathematics and physics. Aware of the problem, the deans of the eight teaching faculties of the University of Belgrade created a platform to improve the position of teachers and attract future students. This platform was adopted by the Senate of the University of Belgrade in March of this year. In addition to scholarships, according to their opinion, apartments would also motivate future teachers, and all of this should be included in the Education Strategy until 2030.

The problem and fixed-term contracts

The situation is not better at teachers’ colleges throughout Serbia. Dean of the Faculty of Teacher Education in Belgrade, prof. Danimir Mandić says that the interest in that faculty is still satisfactory, but that in other teaching faculties – Vranje, Sombor there is little interest in the teaching profession. “We already have a situation where there are shortages of teachers and that should be solved. There are several factors that influence it. One part refers to material resources. All over the world, the salary of teachers is 20-30 percent higher than the average salary. Here, too, the salary increase for teachers is most important, and we hope that we will be able to motivate young people to enroll in teachers’ faculties,” said Mandić.

He adds that the problem is also the employment status, because a large number of them have been working for a fixed period of time. He believes that it must be resolved, so that they can take out a loan, start a family. “A special problem is the relationship between children and parents towards teachers. We need to build respect, a relationship of trust. The teacher must have cooperation with parents and children, but it must be known that he properly monitors, measures and evaluates every step of the students and that parents they should not interfere in that part of the work. A thorough internal education reform must be made, work methods and work organization must be changed,” he concluded.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:24 HERE IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR THOSE WHO BREAK THE CURSOR LIMIT! The lawyer revealed how a victim should react when meeting a bully Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(MONDO/Euronews Serbia)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

