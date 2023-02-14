3
No more skies for the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Since Russia started preparing for the offensive against theUkraine, the Kremlin leader snubs planes and travels more and more aboard an armored train. He does it for reasons of secrecy: the presidential plane can be traced, the train cannot. And not only is it hardly distinguishable from ordinary carriages, but it travels on a private railway network.
See also Chicken cycle reversal imminent?List of Listed Companies Benefiting from the Worst Bird Flu Outbreak in History in Europe and the United States