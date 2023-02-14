Home World No plane, but an “invisible” train and a secret railway – this is how Putin travels now
World

No plane, but an “invisible” train and a secret railway – this is how Putin travels now

by admin
No plane, but an “invisible” train and a secret railway – this is how Putin travels now

No more skies for the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Since Russia started preparing for the offensive against theUkraine, the Kremlin leader snubs planes and travels more and more aboard an armored train. He does it for reasons of secrecy: the presidential plane can be traced, the train cannot. And not only is it hardly distinguishable from ordinary carriages, but it travels on a private railway network.

See also  Chicken cycle reversal imminent?List of Listed Companies Benefiting from the Worst Bird Flu Outbreak in History in Europe and the United States

You may also like

EU Council adds Russia to list of tax...

The problem with the lack of taxis in...

The brain emergency room closes for work, alarm...

Peru teetering on the brink of chaos

Review to Cornelius Castoriadis, Against the economy. Written...

News Udinese – Dacia Arena from strength to...

Happy birthday, Mr President! – The blog of...

Austin Majors passed away | Fun

How to take Long Exposure photos.

Not just vinyl chloride: U.S. derailed train carrying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy