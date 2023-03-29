Home World NO POWER TO THE STATE, MUCH LESS TO THE PEOPLE. ALL POWER TO THE WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL
World

by admin
Proclamation of global emergencies at the discretion of the WHO, on the basis of risks, even if only potential, judged as such by the WHO.

Laws, measures, impositions, obligations, restrictions no longer decreed by national authorities, but by the WHO.

Directives on the manufacture, distribution and authorization of medicines issued solely by the WHO.

Authorizations for movement and travel reserved exclusively for WHO.

Control of information and elimination of “Fake News” which is the exclusive responsibility of the WHO.

Emergencies proclaimed by the WHO also for reasons that are not strictly health, but also climatic and in any case pertaining to the “well-being of the population”.

The draft amendments to the International Health Treaty and the International Health Regulations, currently being elaborated at the WHO in Geneva, envisage a dystopian world in which our recent experience of the health dictatorship via the Covid vaccine and that, more distantly, of the Nazi-fascist and dictatorial regimes in Latin America, they will appear as modest preparatory internships for what the lords of the drug want to set up on behalf of the powers involved in the Great Reset.

