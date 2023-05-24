No private escort for Harry, slap to the prince

LONDON, The last legal action launched in the High Court of London by the ‘rebel’ Prince Harry, engaged through his lawyers on various fronts in the British courts, ended even before starting. In fact, today the judge, after hearing the parties in a preliminary hearing and without going into the merits of the dispute, rejected the appeal presented by the second son of King Charles III against the Ministry of the Interior (Home Office) which had denied him the right to pay for a police escort out of his own pocket – during his visits to the UK with his family – after losing the one normally guaranteed at taxpayers’ expense only to “active” members of the royal family. Status to which the duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan had had to renounce after the tear from the Windsors of 2020 and the transfer to the USA.

Harry & Meghan, the party is here: the big party for the fourth wedding anniversary Emanuela Minucci 19 Maggio 2023



The court’s pronouncement embraced the motivation advanced at the time by the Home Office, and in particular by the government committee for the protection of royalty and public figures (known as Ravec), which had rejected the prince’s request, contesting the claim to privately pay the public force. At most, the police will be able to episodically give protection to the Sussexes at their discretion. Instead, the duke’s lawyers had tried to challenge Ravec’s decision based on a 1996 law that allows the “chief of police” to provide special services “for a fee”, for example at major public, sporting or entertainment events . But, as Judge Chamberlain underlined, the services requested by the prince “involve the use of highly qualified specialized agents, of which there are a limited number”, even ready to take risks to protect the people under guard.

Harry and Meghan, mystery about the tragedy touched by car while fleeing from the paparazzi in New York. The police deny 17 Maggio 2023





Harry’s appeal that foundered today is the second against the Home Office after the legal action launched to contest the decision not to ensure him and his family “the same level” of personal protection following the loss of royal status’ senior’. The latter case however, in which a formal review of the decision is requested, received the go-ahead from the High Court last July and will be submitted to trial.

The prince’s legal setback comes just days after he denounced the risk of an alleged “near-catastrophic” accident in New York caused, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, by the pursuit of the couple by the paparazzi, in an episode that remember the tragic precedent of Paris which marked the epilogue of the life of Princess Diana, mother of Harry (and of the heir to the throne William). However, what happened to the Sussexes has been reduced by some American sources. Harry consoles himself however by continuing to gain success in the UK courts against the tabloid press.

New York, the mystery of Harry and Meghan’s “accident”: a phase of the paparazzi chase news/niente_scorta_privata_per_harry_schiaffo_al_principe-12821006/&el=player_ex_12810925″>





The latest victory in his ‘crusade’ came after the editorial group of the tabloid Mirror apologized “unreservedly” to the prince – thus hinting at future compensation – at the beginning of a trial over the alleged illegal wiretapping against the royal . For substantially similar claims, the Duke is engaged in two other lawsuits, one against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the editorial group that publishes the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, and the other against Rupert Murdoch’s empire, for regarding the tabloid Sun and News of the World, which was closed at the time following a sensational scandal of mass invasion of privacy.