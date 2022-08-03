If you have dreadlocks and play reggae but are white in Switzerland you could be accused of “cultural appropriation”. The debate came to a head after the mishap that occurred on the evening of July 18 at the Brasserie Lorraine of Bern to the musicians of the Lauwarm group, removed from the club on charges of “cultural appropriation”, after some spectators had expressed their “malaise”, as noted by the Zurich weekly world weekseeing those four blond guys with dreadlocks, one of which, bassist Julian Mangold, even wearing the typical Jamaican hat on his head.