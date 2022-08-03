Home World No reggae if you’re white: a Swiss band kicked out of a Bern club for “cultural appropriation”
World

No reggae if you’re white: a Swiss band kicked out of a Bern club for “cultural appropriation”

by admin
No reggae if you’re white: a Swiss band kicked out of a Bern club for “cultural appropriation”

If you have dreadlocks and play reggae but are white in Switzerland you could be accused of “cultural appropriation”. The debate came to a head after the mishap that occurred on the evening of July 18 at the Brasserie Lorraine of Bern to the musicians of the Lauwarm group, removed from the club on charges of “cultural appropriation”, after some spectators had expressed their “malaise”, as noted by the Zurich weekly world weekseeing those four blond guys with dreadlocks, one of which, bassist Julian Mangold, even wearing the typical Jamaican hat on his head.

See also  Egypt, stranded cargo blocks traffic at a crucial point of the Suez Canal

You may also like

Ukraine, Schroeder: “Putin wants a negotiated solution”. The...

Biden to second executive order to protect abortion:...

Brexit, Scotland, Russia: why the fundamentalism of Liz...

Austria, there is a suspect in the case...

South Africa, more than 80 men accused of...

The temperature has soared to 32.5 ℃ in...

United States, Kansas defends the right to abortion

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Russia accuses the United States of direct involvement...

Pelosi in Taiwan: “The US will not abandon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy