No retirement for the old, experience required for the young… the torture of unemployment in Kinshasa ~ 1+ with Mejeh

Each year, both public and private universities in Kinshasa pour thousands of young graduates onto the job market. All brilliant or all means, these young people without experience are confronted with a very disappointing reality that is unemployment. This extinguishes their enthusiasm, to such an extent that currently, in Kinshasa, studies have become a mere formality with no hope for the future.

The rate of unemployment in the DRC is increasingly high because young people find themselves doing something other than what they went to university for. They still have difficulty finding a job that matches their studies. In 2019, we were talking about 80% of the population assimilated as unemployed. But unemployment is on the other hand caused by several factors, which I will try to explain to you during this article.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Emmanuel lkwuegbu

READ ALSO The advancing age, the delaying marriage… the ordeal of the Kinshasa people

Lack of businesses

In 1991, the DRC still Zaire experienced a series of looting. Several expatriates who lost their businesses were forced to return home, while several Congolese lost their jobs and even migrated to Angola for trade. Since that year, no president has yet succeeded in bringing investors back to the country, not only to develop and diversify the employment sector, but also to give work to the Congolese. But the DRC does not only need foreigners for its development. Being a country blessed with several minerals, Kinshasa can ensure its emergence and cooperate with foreign companies by signing strictly win-win agreements in the interest of the Congolese.

Photo of students at the University of Kinshasa

Accumulation of positions and no retirement for the oldest

In Kinshasa, it is very difficult to get a job in a public company after going to university. Young graduates face enormous difficulties due to the great lack of companies and, even with those that exist, there are great ramparts. On the one hand, the latest report from general inspection of finance had revealed that there are civil servants who hold two or more positions in different public companies and state departments. On the other hand, old civil servants who have already reached retirement age are not moving, in some departments there are even older people. The question that arises is: why don’t they retire?

Several past finance ministers have been faced with this question which still torments the one in place. They all answered that the country does not have the means to pay all these retirees, but curiously the means are mobilized to finance certain activities less important than the development of both Kinshasa and Congolese youth. I mention here the case of the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi who had disbursed 27 million dollars to donate 500 Hyundai Palisade-branded Jeeps to National MPs who are already earning a lot of money. We could also refer to the National Assembly which had paid last April 653 000 dollars at the Stade de Martyrs for the organization of the official release of the Sacred Union, the platform that brings together the political parties supporting the head of state…

Colossal sums that could be used to create small businesses or finance certain programs that can contribute to the development of young people. And moreover, if by chance a person still manages to integrate a public ministry or a public company, I do not even mention the difficulty of obtaining the registration number as the steps are a torture.

In private companies, an experience requirement for young graduates

One of the major handicaps of young graduates in Kinshasa is the lack of experience. Fresh out of university, these young people only have with them the theories acquired during 3 or 5 years of their academic lives.

READ ALSO At home in the DRC, there are also beautiful first names in local languages

Applying to a private company is therefore technically very simple but in reality very difficult: employers establish a sort of criterion for hiring recruits. Apart from several assets that one should have in computer science (Word, Excel, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.), one must demonstrate a minimum of 2 years’ experience, which is very handicapping for these young graduates who do not have any. not. Faced with this situation, many young people give up on their dream of being able to work in a company and make a career out of it.

Unpaid Professional Internships

Several private companies, on the other hand, agree to grant internships, but the trainees receive nothing except training where they put their theories into practice. They come and go with their own transport costs, without any salary bonus. This functioning proves to be an additional burden for the parents: in many Kinshasa families, when a child finishes his studies, he is excluded from family expenses because he is considered able to find a job and meet his own needs. In view of this reality, many young graduates refuse to do internships because they do not know how they will support themselves, even if it will allow them to prove themselves in the professional world.

Photo credit: Pexels, Photographer: LinkedIn sales navigator

READ ALSO And if we were talking about kinoiseries?

Therefore, over time, several faculties are disappearing in universities across the country. At the same time, many young people are now turning to other activities, in order to have something to eat and cope with the lack of employment. This is how those who dreamed of becoming lawyers become entrepreneurs, while economists are doing something other than banking, computer scientists are becoming delivery men, salespeople are killing themselves at sports betting and that oil and gas company graduates become teachers in primary or secondary schools. Examples, there are hundreds.

« I spend the most disastrous moments of my life, which I have never experienced before. So, instead of staying at home, I opted for a temporary job… » Testimony of Marthe Monibo

« I have a hard time with this post-university phase”

Princillia Mantezolo, a young graduate in organizational communication, tells us about what she is going through. ” I find it difficult to live this post-university phase, I encounter very difficult situations to have a position within an organization. This prevents me from satisfying my needs and also developing my intellectual abilities “, she regrets. ” Work is a source of human fulfilment, but this unemployment handicaps us to evolve normally in society. »

Credit: Princillia Mantezolo

As for Marthe Moniboan economist for more than 3 years, she explains to us why she does not work at the bank: “ I spend the most disastrous moments of my life, which I have never experienced before. So, instead of staying at home, waiting for other opportunities to arise, I opted for a small temporary job, which allows me to meet my needs and not depend financially on others. If I’m not in the bank, it’s because the opportunity hasn’t come to me yet, but I still hope… Once the opportunity comes, I’ll take the opportunity”.

Photo credit: Maria Maba

« I have been applying to several places for more than 4 years »

Ruth Mupati, an accountant for more than 4 years, swears that he is no longer looking for a job because it is a waste of time. ” I have a hard time with unemployment, staying at home all day long is very painful. I have been applying in many places for more than 4 years and it is after a long time that I am contacted to come and submit my complete file. “, she explains. ” I no longer bother to look for jobs here and there because I spent a lot of money. If I had known, I would have invested it in entrepreneurship. »

Photo credit: Maria Maba

Regulating the employment sector and reducing unemployment in the DRC is however very simple. First, the rulers would have to have a bit of good faith by putting the interests of the population first. For example, it would be possible to create mini-companies that will allow young graduates to work after university so that they have the ease of integrating large companies with all possible criteria. Why not mobilize funds to send old civil servants to retirement? In this way, places will be freed up to accommodate those who want to work in the public sector. Finally, entrepreneurs should also be supported by subsidizing their start-ups, which would contribute somewhat to reducing unemployment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

