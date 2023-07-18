No Sanctuary “Portable Popular Metaphysics” (2023)

Active since far back in 2014, the people of Pamplona No Sanctuary They have let a whole pandemic go by to present themselves again before their audience with a new reference under their arm. Of course, they have made good use of this period of confinement, tirelessly exploring and experimenting to sign creations that reflect their particular context. With an approach focused on protest, noise and devotion, they take classic bands such as Amebix or Saint Vitus, among others, as vital references, leaving space in recent years for the rhythms and rawness of others such as Today is the Day, Orthodox or even the regional Akauzazte.

The music of No Sanctuary it is a constantly evolving universe, where all these influences converge through an eclectic approach. What makes this album exceptional is its ability to transcend the conventional barriers of music, seeking beauty in uncomfortable and unique sonorities through this noisy and gray catalog that is “Portable Popular Metaphysics”.

Divided into five exciting and heterogeneous chapters, each with its own script and objective, presenting a different and enveloping atmosphere and immersing the audience in an unparalleled musical exploration. The album opens with an extended version of “Godstar” by the cult band Psychic TV with a welcome entry of a certain shoegaze aftertaste. And from there, at the next stop, we started our own business with “Central Zero” with a crust, neo-goth and post-punk attitude. According to the quartet itself, the most “stenchcore” song of their career.

As it could not be otherwise, there is also room for that reference started in “Altos Hornos de Vizcaya” from his past pre-pandemic album such as “Acería Compacta de Bizkaia”. The iron weight of this song in Basque hits us like an anvil to the head and becomes a sludge tribute to the industrial past of a territory that the quartet feels very close to.

Black and white. While “Ballad of Boots and Bats” makes us spin and sweat with its firm step to the rhythm of some primitive Killing Joke, “Cénit_Defensa Interior” is in charge of closing the album transitioning to a mountainous folk pace between the leafy forests and green slopes and hypnotized by a powerful voice that recounts his doctrine with determination.

Every minute of this musical masterpiece is carefully crafted to transport the listener on an unprecedented sonic journey. With their risky approach and experimental approach, these musicians from Pamplona have managed to create an album that defies expectations and leaves a lasting mark on today’s music scene. This willingness to explore new frontiers is the very essence of his artistic proposal. No Sanctuary proves once again to be a bold and visionary band, ready to defy expectations and surprise their audience with their inexhaustible creativity.

Portable Popular Metaphysics by No Sanctuary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

