«No to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The United States said it will vote against a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. “While the US strongly supports a lasting peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire. This would only plant the seeds for the next war, because Hamas has no desire to see lasting peace, to see a two-state solution,” US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said at the United Nations.

“We will continue to push for the protection of civilians as Israel pursues legitimate military objectives. And we will not give up on a future in which Hamas does not control Gaza, which is unsustainable for the security of Israel and the region and for the well-being of the Palestinian people,” he added. His statements came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, given the tragic situation in the Strip. (Lapresse)

December 8, 2023 – Updated December 8, 2023, 10:48 pm

