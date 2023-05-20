“No to militarization and economic coercion”











The joint declaration published on the second day of work in Hiroshima: “Commitment to a world without nuclear weapons”. And on the climate: “Zero emissions by 2050 at the latest”. Meloni meets Macron and Zelensky







The leaders of the countries of the G7gathered at the annual summit a Hiroshimain Japanthey warned that any attempt at “economic coercion” will have “consequences”. This is a message primarily intended for Chinese, which is not explicitly mentioned, however. However, Beijing was directly warned about its own “militarization activity” in the Asia-Pacific region. In a joint statement disclosed at the still ongoing summit, the G7 have urged China “to do pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from theUkraine“.

serious concern for economic coercion and we ask all countries to refrain from its use, which not only undermines the functioning and trust in

it also violates international order” and “ultimately undermines global security and stability”. The text signed by the leaders reads again: “At our respective national levels, we will use existing tools, review their effectiveness and develop new ones, if necessary, to discourage and oppose the use of coercive economic measures”.

Biden: ‘We will forever rid the world of nuclear weapons’ Joe Biden has promised to fight for a world free from nuclear weapons. “May the stories of this Museum remind us of all our obligations to build a future of peace,” wrote the White House number one in the Honor Book of the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, dedicated to the victims of the first atomic bomb dropped in 1945 from the United States. “Together we continue to make progress towards the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons.”

Climate, zero emissions by 2050 at the latest The Seven then announced “stronger cooperation to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate the global transition to clean energy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest”. The leaders meeting in Hiroshima therefore reaffirm their commitment to respect the Paris Agreements. “We recognize that public and private investment in the industries of the future will be needed to achieve these goals. Further cooperation is also needed to close the investment gap for the clean energy transition, to reduce the cost of the energy transition worldwide” .

Meloni meets Macron, Zelensky and von der Leyen On the sidelines of the summit, Giorgia Meloni held a series of bilateral talks with the leaders present. The first was French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom you spoke for about 45 minutes. The Prime Minister then met Zelensky, recently arrived in Japan. Finally, the premier held an interview with Kristalina Georgieva (of the IMF) and Ursula von der Leyen, focused in particular on the issue of migrants and Tunisia.

